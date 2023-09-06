Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas, From Instagram DM To Divorce: A Timeline

A throwback of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (courtesy: sophieturner)

Singer Joe Jonas has reportedly filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner. "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” a source close to the couple told Page Six. Joe and Sophie have been married for four years. The couple are parents to two baby girls. This comes days after a report by TMZ claimed that the two have had "serious problems" in their marriage for the last six months.

Let us take a look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline:

When Joe Jonas sent a DM to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's mutual friends desperately wanted the two to meet, but they failed. Things took a magical turn when Joe sent a direct message to Sophie on Instagram. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the Game of Thrones actress said, “We had a lot of mutual friends. And they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram, and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

The rumours about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's romance first surfaced when the Sucker singer was photographed sitting with his arm around the actress at the MTV EMAs.

Instagram Official

Sophie Turner made her relationship with Joe Jonas Instagram official in January 2017. She shared a picture of Joe sitting on a boat in Miami.

Later that year in July, Sophie told The Sunday Times, "I am in a relationship, but it's a very private relationship."

“She Said Yes!”

On October 15, 2017, the couple got engaged. Joe Jonas shared a photograph in which we could see Sophie Turner's gorgeous engagement ring.

A Las Vegas Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas, right after attending the Billboard Awards. They exchanged vows at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel on May 1, 2019.

The couple got married again on June 28, 2019. The wedding took place in France.

Embraced Parenthood

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents to two baby girls. The couple welcomed their first child, Willa, in July 2020 in Los Angeles. Sophie and Joe welcomed the second child – whose name hasn't been disclosed to the public yet – on July 14, 2022.

Divorce Rumours

A TMZ report, published on September 3, claimed that Joe and Sophie have had “serious problems” in their marriage for the last 6 months. Quoting some unnamed sources close to the couple, the report added, "Joe has had his people contact and consult with at least 2 LA-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie."

Days after the report surfaced online, Joe Jonas shared multiple photos on Instagram wearing his wedding ring.



Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas haven't given any official statement on the divorce reports.