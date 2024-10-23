When Akshay Kumar Felt "Insulted" At National Awards: "There Was A Girl Who Came..."

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the country. Did you know that the actor once felt insulted at the National Awards? In an old interview, which is now recirculating on the internet, Akshay recalled an incident from the 65th National Awards ceremony, where he received his first-ever National Award. He won the Best Actor award for his film Rustom. In the video, Akshay recounts how it took him 135 movies to achieve this milestone, but the Malayalam actress sitting next to him received hers after just her debut film.

Akshay Kumar said, “Mai aapko bta raha hu ki meri National Awards me kaise besti hui. Mai aapko ek chota sa kissa btata hu, jab mujhe pehli baar National Award mila tha, toh mai aise hi betha hua tha. To mere saath ek ladki aai vo bhi baithi, National Award milne wale sare log baithe the. To ladki baithi hui thi, mere saath baithi, toh boli, ‘Sir, I am a huge fan. I have seen all your films. I am a huge fan and congratulations, aapko National Award mila.' Mai bda proud feel kar raha tha ki mujhe National Award mil raha hai. Usne bola, “Sir, how many films have you done.' Maine bola, ‘I have done about 135 films.' To fir maine bhi pucha, ‘How many films have you done.' ["I will tell you how I was insulted at the National Awards. Let me share a small story with you. When I received my first National Award, I was just sitting there. There was a girl who came and sat next to me, and all the people who were going to receive National Awards were seated there. So, this girl sat next to me and said, 'Sir, I am a huge fan. I have seen all your films. I am a huge fan, and congratulations on winning the National Award.' I was feeling very proud that I was receiving a National Award. Then she said, 'Sir, how many films have you done?' I replied, 'I have done about 135 films.' Then I asked her, 'How many films have you done?'”] in a chat with Aaj Tak.

Sharing her response, Akshay Kumar added, “‘Sir, this is my first film.' Usne pehli picture me hi aake National Award leke chali gayi to mai kya bolu? It was quite an embarrassing situation at that time. I felt a little bit odd with that. ['Sir, this is my first film.' She came with her very first film and took home a National Award, so what could I say? It was quite an embarrassing situation at that time. I felt a little bit odd about it.]”

Akshay Kumar has received a total of two National Awards. In 2017, he won the Best Actor award for his performance in Rustom, and in 2019, his film Pad Man won the award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Most recently, Akshay Kumar was seen in Khel Khel Mein, alongside Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.