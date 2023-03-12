Preity Zinta's Late Birthday Post For Husband Gene Goodenough Is All About Love

Preity Zinta shared this picture. (courtesy: realpz)

Actress-producer Preity Zinta, one of Bollywood's most popular names, is celebrating her husband Gene Goodenough's birthday today. On the occasion, she has shared a special message wishing him. Posting pictures of the couple from the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles, California, Preity Zinta thanked Gene Goodenough for being the wind beneath her wings. In the caption, she said: “Happy Belated Birthday to my darling Gene. Thank you for always being the wind beneath my wings. Love you to the moon and back #Ting #Nightout #Southasianexcellence.” In the images shared, Preity Zinta looks ravishing in a red ensemble and Gene Goodenough looks sharp in a suit.

Reacting to the post, supermodel Ujjwala Raut said, “Happy Birthday GG.”

Meanwhile, before Gene Goodenough's birthday, the couple celebrated Holi together in Los Angeles at a party hosted by Bollywood actress-producer Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The couple also treated fans to glimpses of the grand celebration with pictures and videos on Instagram. Sharing a video of the group celebrating the festival of colours, Preity Zinta said: “What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining and the sun was out. I'm sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food.”

Before that, the couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary and, on the occasion, the actress shared a lovely post on Instagram. Preity Zinta shared a video montage of special pictures of Gene Goodenough and herself, including images from their wedding ceremony. On their seventh wedding anniversary, Preity wrote, "Happy Anniversary, my love. Cannot believe it's been 7 years since our wedding. Here's to many more anniversaries filled with loads of happiness and great memories #happyanniversay #Leapyearwedding #ting."

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been married since February 29, 2016. The couple welcomed twins in 2021 through surrogacy.