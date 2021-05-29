It's A 'Good Hair Day' For Madhuri Dixit. See Her Stunning Pic

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit shared a photo of herself

She looks stunning in the picture

Her fans dropped red heart icons in the comments section

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating a “good hair day.” That's what the actress said in her latest Instagram post, where she is seen showing off her dark brown tresses styled in soft waves. She also added some glamour to the look with a pink blush and lip tint. Within an hour of being posted, the picture received over 1 lakh ‘likes'. Soon her comments section began to be flooded with adjectives such as “beautiful,” “gorgeous” and “pretty.” If you are a fan of Madhuri, you'll find this selfie to be a breath of fresh air. Also, is there any look that Madhuri cannot pull off with ease? We think not.

Another time Madhuri dropped a pretty photo was on International Tea Day. The actress was clicked with a tea tray kept in front of her. Madhuri won hearts with her dazzling smile in the photo. “I take my tea very seriously. Are you a tea or a coffee person?” she asked in the description. The lush green surroundings in the backdrop can't be missed.

Earlier, in April, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! star had shared a photo from a beach vacation. Madhuri looked stunning in a kurti-and-shorts combination. But what stole the attention was the pretty hat she had worn with the word “sunkissed” designed on it.

In another post last month, Madhuri had shared a photo with her pet dog, who was sleeping. She has used the hashtag ‘weekend mood' with the photo and captioned it, “Carmelo likes it lazy”. Madhuri had worn a casual orange outfit and trendy shades.

On the work front, the actress is set to enter the OTT space with the series Finding Anamika. Madhuri plays an actress who goes missing one day. On the big screen, she was last seen in Kalank, alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others.