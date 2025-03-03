Oscars 2025: It's A Date Night For Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco And Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet

The 97th Academy Awards, held today (March 2) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was more than a night of wins, it was a celebration of love as well. Courtesy: Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco, Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande-Ethan Slater.

Selena Gomez sashayed down the red carpet in a beaded, blush Ralph Lauren gown. Her fiance, Benny Blanco, let the singer-actress have her solo moment as the record producer waited patiently inside the venue. Style-wise, Benny complemented his ladylove in an all white suit with a black coat. Oh, he even walked Selena to the red carpet. Cute, did we hear?

Once inside the venue, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco posed smilingly for selfies. According to a report by Elle magazine, the couple kept close throughout the event.

Selena Gomez's 2024 film Emilia Perez has been nominated for 13 awards, including Best International Feature Film and Best Picture. Selena also served as one of the presenters.

Now, let us focus on Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. The ‘It' couple's lovey-dovey moments at the Oscars stole the show. They stepped out in style, with Kylie commanding attention in a sheer Miu Miu gown and Timothee looking absolutely dapper in a butter yellow suit.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet might have skipped posing on the red carpet, but the two packed some PDA once inside the premises. Pictures circulating online, capture the couple being cosy and kissing each other. They greet other attendees with a smile and even take selfies. In one video, the pair are seen holding hands.

Timothee Chalamet has been nominated for the Best Actor award for his musical drama A Complete Unknown.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's chemistry cast a spell on us. Ariana in a Schiaparelli ballgown and Ethan in a classic black tuxedo raised the fashion metre and how. The couple even shared the warmest hug.

Ariana Grande is nominated for the Actress in a Supporting Role category for her role as Glinda in the musical fantasy Wicked.

Conan O'Brien hosted the Oscars this year.