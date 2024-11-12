Hemansh Kohli Dances With Joy At His Mehendi Ceremony While Bride's Name Remains A Mystery

Hemansh Kohli is the new groom to be in B-town. The actor is all set to marry the love of his life soon. Pre-wedding festivities have already begun and pictures of the Yaariyan star radiating pure joy at the mehendi ceremony have left fans gushing. In the snaps, posted on Instagram by a wedding photography page, Hemansh can be seen dancing his heart out with his friends and family. In one of the clicks, the actor wearing a green embroidered kurta, gets his mehendi done. Although the identity of the soon-to-be bride is kept a secret, the words “HV” written on his palm indicate that her name starts with V. Check out the photos below:

Speculations are rife that Hemansh Kohli will be getting married in his hometown, New Delhi, on November 12, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The actor is planning a temple wedding in the presence of close friends and family members, the report added. The mystery woman is rumoured to be from a non-Bollywood background and it is an arranged-cum-love marriage for the two lovebirds. Also, Hemansh is expected to wear a designer outfit from the shelves of Kunal Rawal for the special day.

Hemansh Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday on November 3. Here is a video where the film crew of his upcoming project Julia And Kaalia surprises the actor with balloons and cake.

Back in October, Hemansh Kohli dropped a picture on Instagram announcing that the shooting procedure of Julia And Kaalia had begun. He posed with a clapperboard in his hands. “Hogayi picture shuru (The picture has started),” read his side note.

Hemansh was in Uttarakhand to film the upcoming project. He offered sneak peeks from the destination on his Instagram handle. In a set of images uploaded on Instagram Himansh soaked in the beauty of the majestic Himalayas. He also shared the frame with the crew members in one of the clicks. “Himalaya ki Goddh mein team (The crew team in the lap of Himalayas)” he captioned the post. Check it out:

Hemansh Kohli made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Yaariyaan. Directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, the romantic drama also featured Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead.