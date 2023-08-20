Hema Malini Reviews Gadar 2, Says Sunny Deol's Performance Is "Superb"

Hema Malini spotted outside a movie theatre in Mumbai

Veteran actress Hema Malini was full of praise for Gadar 2 as she exited a hall in Mumbai on Saturday night after watching the Sunny Deol film. Interacting with the shutterbugs stationed outside the hall, the actress gave her review of the film thereby calling Sunny Deol's performance "superb." Talking about the film, Bollywood's Dream Girl said that it is a "nice message for India and Pakistan". She also went on to say, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waise hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it's exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)."

Talking about the film's cast, she said, "Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It's a nice message for India and Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 joined the ₹ 300 crore club earlier this week. To celebrate this massive feat, on Saturday, the actor shared a happy picture of himself with the film's poster and he accompanied it with a caption that read, "They say love can't be measured but I feel so much love coming from all of you each day, every day. Gadar 2 and Tara Singh are forever indebted. #HindustanZindabad." In the comments section of his post, brother Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

This is what Sunny Deol posted:

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's dad and veteran actor Dharmendra also celebrated the film's success and he shared this picture on his X profile and wrote, "Always...Always need your love and good wishes. Friends, love you for your thundering applause."

Always….Always need your love and good wishes. Friends, love you for your thundering applause 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8JQ4hGCW8I — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 19, 2023

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film was released in theatres last week. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.