Helicopter Eela AKA Kajol On Daughter Nysa Studying Abroad: 'We Don't Fight As Much As We Used To'

Kajol with Nysa (courtesy kajol)

Highlights Kajol and Ajay Devgn are parents to Nysa and Yug Nysa is finishing school in Singapore Kajol is often hilariously trolled on social media by Nysa

Kajol, who plays the role of a single-mother in upcoming movie Helicopter Eela, recently opened up about parenting IRL in an interview with DNA. Kajol and Ajay Devgn are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug. In the interview, Kajol revealed how Nysa studying abroad have strengthened the mother-daughter bond: "I don't know whether we have gotten closer, but we definitely don't fight as much as we used to. Things just don't seem as important as they were when you lived with that person under the same roof," she told DNA. Disagreements or not, Kajol is often hilariously trolled on social media by Nysa, who has previously been described by the actress as "witty, sarcastic and funny."

Au revoir..... Paris! A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

Talking about her rapport with Nysa, who is currently studying in Singapore, Kajol told DNA that while she's friends with her daughter, they do know where to draw the line: "We definitely share shoes, manicures and pedicures (laughs). We have that kind of a relationship where we are able to talk to each other about a lot of things. But not everything because at the end of the day, I'm her mother. I still scold her and she will be like, 'But whyyyy mom! (smiles). So, overall, we are in a good space."

Advertisement

Kajol, who admitted to really, really missing having Nysa around, had told Hindustan Times earlier this year that it was tougher for Ajay Devgn to send Nysa abroad: "It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home." However, speaking to IANS, she also allotted full credit for pampering the kids to Ajay and said she's the strict mom: "I think Ajay is better than me at pampering the kids for sure. He is much better than me at pampering the kids. I pamper my kids but there are always limits to it. I am very conscious about the rules and their daily routine of sleep and food timing, so he is definitely the one who pampers the kids."

In Helicopter Eela, National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen plays Kajol's son. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela releases on September 7.