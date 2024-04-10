Heeramandi Star Taha Shah Badussha Was Initially Cast For A 3-Day Role. And Then...

Taha Shah Badussha in Heeramandi. (courtesy: taahashah)

Taha Shah Badussha, who stars as Tajdar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web-series Heeramandi, at the show's trailer launch event in Delhi, revealed that he was initially cast for a 3-day part. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali extended his role. Taha said during the trailer launch, "I have gotten this character after giving a lot of auditions. Since the last 12 years I have worked hard to get here, and now working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is like a dream come true. I feel that Tajdar and me have a lot of resemblance. I resonate with the character. He yearns for love. He sees everything through the lenses of kindness and tries not to step over people. That's the kind of personality he has. When I had first been approached for this role, I had just been given a 3 day part."

He added, "I had signed the contract for that as well, but maybe Sanjay Sir saw something in me and decided to extend my part in the series to a lot more than it was originally planned."

Thanking Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the opportunity, Taha Shah Badussha said, "Achanak se, pehle unhone mujhe koi aur role diya tha, phir unhone mujhe ye role diya. Bade khule haathon se mujhe mohabbat di, mujhe pyaar diya (All of a sudden, he gave me this role. He gave me love with open arms). I just want to say that it's a blessing for anybody and I am so grateful that this has happened." The actor added, "He has worked equally hard if not harder for me. I thank him to basically go against everybody else and stand up for me. So I am very appreciative."

A few days ago, Taha Shah Badussha's Heeramandi character was introduced with this poster. The post was captioned, "A nawab's son torn between tradition and love, Tajdar seeks purpose through liberation. The captivating Taha Shah Badussha stars as Tajdar! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on Netflix."

Heeramandi, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.