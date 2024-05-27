Heeramandi Actor Taha Shah Badussha Admits He Went To Cannes To 'Make Contacts'

Image instagrammed by Taha Shah Badussha. (courtesy: Taha Shah Badussha)

Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha, who made his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year, admitted that he went to the French Riviera to make "contacts" in an interview with News 18. Taha Shah Badussha went to the Cannes for the trailer and poster launch of his film Paro at the Bharat Pavilion. Speaking to News 18, he said, "I went to Cannes to launch my film and to make contacts. So many people from America and Canada looked at me and said, 'This guy is the star of Heeramandi but he's acting like a newcomer'. I literally went around giving my card to people asking them to be in touch with me and watch Heeramandi."

Taha added, "I may not need to do this but I know where I come from. I always say that one day, you'll find one golden person, who will change your life. Out of the 500-600 people I met in Cannes and got the numbers of, I need one person to believe in me. I'll keep hustling. I'll keep building relationships and putting in my hundred percent."

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Taha said about the love that he received abroad for his role in Heeramandi. He said, "There were some incredible people whom I just met from Malaysia! They literally went ballistic! Just before this interview, there was this bunch of girls who went crazy. They were shouting, they weren't saying anything! All of a sudden I looked this way and they were like, 'Tajdar! Tajdar! Tajdar!' After that, they went crazy and they started crying."

"I have never seen that reaction ever before. They (fans) came near me and the amount of photos and videos they took was different but they called their mothers, and their mothers were fans! Their father were fans! I was overjoyed and completely taken aback," Taha Shah Badussha added.

Taha Shah Badussha also treated his fans to some stunning shots of himself taken against the blue sky of Cannes. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Feeling blue never looked so good under the Cannes sun." Take a look:

Taha Shah Badussha played the role of Nawab Tajdar Baloch in the series. Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles.