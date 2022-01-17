'He Was My Guru But Also My Friend': Madhuri Dixit's Tribute To Pandit Birju Maharaj

Madhuri Dixit posted this throwback. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Pandit Birju Maharaj died at the age of 83

Madhuri Dixit posted a throwback with him

"He taught me the intricacies of dance," she wrote

United by grief, members of the Hindi film industry paid tribute to legendary dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. The legend died at his Delhi home at the age of 83 in the early hours of Monday. Madhuri Dixit, remembered her guru in an Instagram post. She shared a throwback picture on her profile and added an extensive note along with it. Pandit Birju Maharaj had choreographed Madhuri Dixit in many iconic songs, some of which include Kaahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas and Jagaave Saari Raina from Dedh Ishqiya, to name a few.

In her eulogy for Pandit Birju Maharaj, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace. Koti koti pranam."

This is what Madhuri Dixit posted:

Besides being a renowned Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj was also a well-known classical singer. Pandit Birju Mahara, a descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, trained under his father and guru Acchan Maharaj and uncles Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj. For his remarkable contribution, the government of India had honoured him with the country's second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 1986.