Lady Gaga On Her Fiance Michael Polansky: "He Wanted To Take Walks With Me"

Lady Gaga shared what she liked about her fiance Michael Polansky. The Abracadabra hitmaker revealed that it was his 'wholesome quality' that drew her to the businessman, as reported by People.

"From the moment that I met Michael, he had the most warm and kind disposition of maybe anyone that I had met in my whole life," said Gaga, adding, "Yes, he was impressive, but the thing I cared about the most was he wanted to know about my family."

"I guess what I'm trying to say is, I knew Michael was genuine because he wanted to be my friend," added Gaga. "He didn't want to do any of the things that the other people wanted to do. He wanted to take walks with me. He took me rock climbing."

She shared that Polansky "inspired" her to "have more hope" about her pain condition. "I guess I know Michael is genuine because he's my friend," said Gaga, reported People.

She was "glad" she found a "friend" in Polansky.

"It was really hard not having it," said Gaga. "It's not a good feeling to have so much trouble making friends. Being actually friends with somebody is a very specific thing. You can sit in a room together and not talk. You can take long walks and talk about your family. You can obsess over a new recipe and make it."

Gaga continued, "I don't think it should be transactional, but I was around a lot of that all the time. So it's a big blessing that I met someone that was not like that. It's a new world for me," as per the outlet.

Gaga and Polansky were seen arriving hand-in-hand at an SNL afterparty at L'Avenue after the show's recording in New York City, as per People.

She wore an eye-catching black rhinestone bodysuit with a matching wide-brimmed hat, while Polansky kept his look casual in a black trucker jacket, jeans and sneakers, as per the outlet.

Gaga and Polansky were first romantically linked in 2020, making their public debut during the Super Bowl in Miami.

At that time, Gaga shared a photo on Instagram of the couple enjoying their time together on a yacht, captioning it, "We had so much fun in Miami."

Michael Polansky is known for his work running various charities and businesses associated with Facebook co-founder Sean Parker.

She introduced her longtime boyfriend, Michael Polanksy, as "my fiance" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, whom Lady Gaga met while attending an Olympic swimming competition.

Ahead of Gaga's performance on the March 8 episode of Saturday Night Live, she spoke to Good Morning America's Michael Strahan about why she was so direct about addressing the topic of marriage and kids when she met Polansky for the first time.

"Michael flew to Vegas when I was doing my show to take me on our first date and before we even sat down, I said, 'Do you want marriage and kids?' And he goes, 'Yeah, I do.' And I said, 'Okay, great, do you want some champagne?' And he said, 'Sure,'" she recalled, reported People.

