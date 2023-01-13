PS-1 Star Aishwarya Lekshmi Is Not Dating Arjun Das. See What She Wrote

Arjun Das clicked with Aishwarya Lekshmi. (courtesy: aishu__)

Hours after social media portals were abuzz with rumours that Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das are dating, the actress confirmed that this is not the case. The rumours began after Aishwarya Lekshmi shared a selfie with the actor on Instagram on Thursday. The comments section of the post was filled with fans asking them if they are dating. Putting an end to the speculation, Aishwarya wrote, “Hey guys about my last post, didn't expect it to blow up as much. We happened to meet, click a picture and I just posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are friends. to all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday be rest assured. He is all yours.” She added two heart emojis.

Screenshot of Aishwarya's Instagram story.

Now, let us move to the post that started it all. Aishwarya Lekshmi shared the selfie with just a heart emoji. Actress Priyanka Jawalkar also assumed that the two were dating and said: “Wohoo. So happy for you, Aishu.”

A few days ago, Aishwarya Lekshmi shared some images from her beach vacation and said: “Missing the people I went to that beach But obviously posting the photo because I think I look good in it.”

Before that, Aishwarya Lekshmi also shared a video looking back at 2022. She said: “What a year this has been. 2022 has definitely been kind . Gave me my most loved characters . The best memories on set, a lot of learning in personal life and cinema . A lot of adulting! And even more of becoming a tiny kutty. Beautiful memories with friends and family and THE Best movie releases. 2022 also made this small town girl a ‘movie producer'. Got the opportunity to work with the best in the business and learn even more . Grateful to my media friends and dear audience for giving me so much love. Hoping and praying that we all have a wonderful 2023. Bye bye 2022 ! I love you! PS: This is my few fav moments from 2022.”

The video is a series of images of her with family, friends and at work.

On the work front, Aishwarya Lekshmi had a great 2022 with Ammu, Ponniyin Selvan - I and Kumari among others. She will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan- II and King of Kotha.