Hazel Keech Is Such A 'Chipku' That She Copied Husband Yuvraj Singh's Hairdo

Do you know what Yuvraj Singh calls his wife Hazel Keech? "Chipku," revealed the actress in her latest Instagram post. And she got this nickname probably because she loves to stay with her husband and "never wanna be without" him. On Tuesday, Hazel shared an appreciation post for Yuvraj Singh, in which she talked about many things - from copying his hairdo to spending time with him during the lockdown. "I love your hair so much I decide to get the same hairdo! I'm so glad we got locked up together during this COVID time, I don't know what i would done without you. This time has been a testing for everyone, and you have not only managed to look after our family but you have also managed to look after those less fortunate than us," she wrote in her post, making a reference to the Rs 50 lakh donation that Yuvraj made to the PM-CARES Fund.

In her post, Hazel also said that Yuvraj Singh has a gift of "finding something to laugh about" even in tough situations and that's one of the things that she loves about him. "You have a gift to somehow find something to laugh about and make light of tough situations. You call me chipku but it is because I never wanna be without you! Thank you for so much, Husband. I love you! #husbandappreciationpost," she added in her post.

Along with her loved-up note, Hazel shared a goofy picture of herself and Yuvraj, in which both of them can be seen sporting the same hairstyles. The only difference is that Hazel used a wig to look like her husband.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in November 2016 in a Sikh ceremony in Chandigarh, which was followed by a wedding as per Hindu rituals in Goa. The latter was attended by guests like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and others.

On the work front, Hazel Keech has featured in films such as Salman Khan's Bodyguard, Telugu film Billa and Maximum. She recently played the titular role in Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's directorial debut Medea.