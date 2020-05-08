Hazel Keech Shares Adorable Birthday Wish For 'Beautiful Girl' Ira Khan

Hazel Keech shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hazelkeechofficial )

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turned a year older on Friday and on the occasion, her actress friend Hazel Keech wished her in the most adorable way on social media. Ira and Hazel have worked together in the past. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the lead role but more on that later. Sharing a cute photograph of Ira Khan on Instagram, Hazel expressed how much she "wishes" to "squish" Ira in exactly the same way in which she can be seen "squishing" a teddy bear in the photograph. "Happiest birthday, Tich. I love you today and every day! I wish I could squish you like you squished this bunny! Miss you, beautiful girl," wrote the actress in her sweet birthday note.

Take a look:

Hazel Keech, who has featured in films such as Salman Khan's Bodyguard, Telugu film Billa and Maximum, played the titular role in Ira Khan's directorial debut. The play also featured Ira's brother Junaid Khan. Medea is produced by Sarika and her daughter Akshara Haasan through their Nautankisa Productions.

Coming back to Ira Khan, the star-kid revealed her favourite "birthday outfit" for this year in her Instagram post. Ira shared a picture of herself dressed in an oversized t-shirt and wrote: "Every year, I have a birthday outfit. It's usually my favourite thing in my closet at that moment in my life. A lot of times, it's from the Only To Wear At Home part of my closet but sometimes it's a cute top. I didn't have my closet this year so I'm wearing Roozbeh's favourite t-shirt. It's a dress for me. I love it."

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. The actor is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao.