<i>Hawkeye</i> Actress Hailee Steinfeld Marries NFL Star Josh Allen. See Pics

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld got married in an intimate ceremony held in California on Saturday (May 31).

What

Several photos from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media.

The viral pictures show Hailee Steinfeld dressed in a white strapless gown, paired with a long tulle veil and opera gloves. She wore her hair in a classic updo as she walked down the aisle.

Josh Allen, on the other hand, sported a classic black tuxedo.

🚨 Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are now MARRIED. pic.twitter.com/xF2xJpwrHG — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) June 1, 2025

Background

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, who first sparked dating rumours in May 2023 and made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024, got engaged in November.

They shared the news with a joint post featuring a photo of Allen proposing on one knee in front of Steinfeld, with a scenic waterfront setup decorated with roses and candles. The caption featured the date "Nov. 22" and two infinity symbols.

Following the engagement, a source told PEOPLE that both families were happy about the couple taking this next step. "They've been head over heels from the start," the source said.

In an interview with Who What Wear, Steinfeld shared more about the proposal, revealing that she was completely surprised by Allen's gesture.

"Oh my God, no! You talk to your girlfriends about that, right, where you're like, 'I just don't want to know,' " she said when asked if she saw it coming.

The proposal happened in Malibu, which Steinfeld described as her "happy place."

"It was magical," she said of the moment. She also appreciated Allen's attention to detail. "I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?' " she added.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 14th Annual NFL Honours in New Orleans in February. During the event, Allen was named the league's 2025 Most Valuable Player and shared a kiss with Steinfeld before heading on stage to accept the award.

In his speech, he gave her a heartfelt mention: "You've been my rock, you're my best friend. I would not be standing on the stage if it weren't for you."

In A Nutshell

