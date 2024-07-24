Crazy Viral: Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Makes It Instagram Official With Josh Allen

Josh Allen shared this image. (courtesy: joshallenqb)

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have made their relationship Instagram official. The Buffalo Bills quarterback shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring his lady love. Seemingly, the snapshots were from their recent trip to Paris. In the first picture, Josh and Hailee standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The post also featured another photo of the couple standing side-by-side at what appeared to be a celebration, as well as a solo shot of Hailee Steinfeld walking away from the camera in a long coat, hat, and sunglasses. He captioned the post with a single word: "Onward."

The Instagram post was liked by fellow football stars, including Bills teammate Damar Hamlin, Tom Brady, and Travis Kelce, who is in a relationship with Taylor Swift. Josh Allen and the Hawkeye actress were first romantically linked in the spring of 2023.

They made their first public appearance in October 2023, when they attended a Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. They were seen watching the season opener, which the Rangers won 5-1, from what appeared to be a suite.

ICYMI: Josh Allen was previously in a relationship with Brittany Williams. The rumours of his split from his longtime girlfriend emerged in May 2023, and soon after, a source close to Hailee Steinfeld confirmed her relationship with Josh Allen to People, noting that they had been "hanging out for a few weeks" and were a "cute couple." The insider added, "It's new, but they are having fun."

In recent months, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have spent more time together, particularly after the former's NFL season ended in January. Following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on January 21, the couple was seen in Laguna Niguel, California. In March, they were spotted in France enjoying date nights during Paris Fashion Week. They attended the Miu Miu afterparty in matching khaki outfits.