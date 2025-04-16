Hailee Steinfeld Is A Beauty In Black One-Shoulder Gown And Matching Sheer Opera-Length Gloves

When it comes to red carpet events, be it Bollywood or Hollywood, no one misses the chance to showcase their impeccable style.

Recently, Hailee Steinfeld just hit the red carpet in a flame-broiled outfit, and we are in love with the look. For the European premiere of her new film Sinners, the star opted for a sheer mesh one-shouldered gown that looked like a black bodysuit, which she paired with matching sheer opera-length gloves. Her dress came with close-ups of orange flames, adding more drama to her look. The dress also came with a long train, with a sort of optical illusion that made it look as though fire was approaching the actor.

Letting the outfit talk, the stylist ditched any accessories for the look and went for a subtle glam makeup look. For her makeup, the star went with a glowing base, contoured and bronzed-up cheeks, an ample amount of highlighter and blush, mascara on the lashes, shimmery smokey eyelids, arched brows and glossy nude lips. The star completed her look by leaving her wavy tresses all open cascading down the shoulders.