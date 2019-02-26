'Have Seen Salman Khan Get In Trouble For Thinking With His Heart,' Says Notebook's Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal (courtesy BeingSalmanKhan)

Highlights Salman is launching Zaheer Iqbal with Notebook "It's a dream to be Salman Khan," he said in an interview Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan is also making her debut with the film

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with upcoming movie Notebook, courtesy of Salman Khan, opened up about his rapport with the 53-year-old superstar in an interview with Mirror, reported Mumbai Mirror Speaking to the publication, Zaheer Iqbal was talking about how Salman Khan reacted when he learnt that Zaheer has decided to mentor child artiste Mehroos Ahmed under his wing: "When I told him about this a month back, I could see the joy on his face. For me, it's a dream to be Salman Khan - the human, than Salman Khan - the star." Zaheer, who is the son of Salman Khan's childhood friend, also added: "He thinks from his heart and I have seen him get in trouble for that a lot of times. There's no balance between brain and heart."

11-year-old Mehroos Ahmed co-stars with Zaheer in Notebook and harbours dreams of becoming a successful actor one day.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Notebook also stars Pranutan Bahl - daughter of Mohnish Bahl. On Valentine's Day, Salman Khan introduced the first looks of the newcomer duo on Instagram with a Notebook poster. Later, he also shared the trailer with this message: "Bina mile kabhi pyaar ho sakta hai? Introducing Pranutan and Zaheer in this unique love story directed by Nitin Kakkar."

In the past, Salman Khan has introduced the children of many of his colleagues. In 2005, he launched Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya and Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj with Hero, which he produced. Last year, Salman Khan also launched his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the film Loveyatri with debutante Warina Hussain. Salman Khan has also announced the debut film of his Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dasani. Salman will also reportedly launch Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami in an upcoming project.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is set in Kashmir and all set to hit screens on March 29.