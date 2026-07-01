Harvey Weinstein Lands In New York Hospital After Heart Failure In Jail: Report

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein had another health scare in prison two weeks ago, forcing authorities to rush him to the hospital.



Sources told TMZ that Weinstein experienced heart failure due to pneumonia.



The producer was being held at New York's Rikers Island prison at the time of his health scare.



Weinstein is awaiting sentencing in September for a sexual assault conviction in 2025. The 74-year-old has been facing health issues for the past few years.



The disgraced producer was facing difficulties in breathing two weeks ago. He was rushed to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward by authorities. He was put on an IV, connected to a heart monitor and given antibiotics for treating his pneumonia.



Weinstein has been receiving treatment at Bellevue since then, TMZ reported. He is reportedly recovering but is not completely out of danger.



The 74-year-old was previously diagnosed with cancer. In 2024, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital after “suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island”, ABC News reported. The visit was attributed to an “alarming blood test result” that needed immediate medical attention.



In September 2024, Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery at Bellevue Hospital. In July of the same year, he was transferred to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 and double pneumonia.



The disgraced Hollywood mogul is behind bars after he was found guilty of sexual assault and rape.



The producer has been accused of sexual misconduct, rape and assault by over 100 women. While not all allegations resulted in criminal charges, his conviction in California resulted in a 16-year prison sentence.



The decision by Weinstein's accusers to come forward, and his conviction later on, galvanised the #MeToo movement.



In June, New York prosecutors chose not to pursue a rape charge against Weinstein for a fourth time, the BBC reported.



The case had already been to trial three times, resulting once in an overturned conviction and twice in hung juries. Weinstein's other convictions, including a sexual felony in New York and other charges in California, still stand.