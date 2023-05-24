Harman Baweja On Rumours He Dated Priyanka Chopra: 'Part And Parcel Of The Line'

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Harman Baweja burst onto the silver screen with the film Love Story 2050 in 2008 opposite Priyanka Chopra. While the film failed to make a mark at the box office, rumours of Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra dating made headlines. Following a brief hiatus, Harman Baweja is now returning to acting with the Hansal Mehta web series Scoop. Speaking to the media ahead of the release of the show, the actor reflected on the rumours and how they may have overshadowed his work. In an interaction with ETimes, he said about the rumours: “That's tabloid media to start with. They are not really interested in if you have done a film or bagged another film or worked hard on a film set and got injured. They see you outside a restaurant and 3 minutes later another girl walks out of the same restaurant and apparently the tabloids think you were having lunch with that girl, while in reality, that is probably not true. I would have gone to pick up a packet of food and the other girl might have been with her dad.”

Speaking about how these rumours come with the territory of being an actor, he said: “The scoops were fun when they were sweet but it was bitter when they weren't. But it's a part and parcel of the line you have chosen, so you can't really complain.” In addition to Love Story 2050, Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja have worked together in What's Your Raashee?

On the personal front, Harman Baweja married health expert Sasha Ramchandani in 2021. A video from the dreamy ceremony was shared by actress Shilpa Shetty, who wrote: "Congratulations Harman and Sasha... Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love, happiness, and friendship forever. So happy for you guys."

Harman Baweja and Shilpa Shetty have collaborated on the 2014 film Dishkiyaoon.

Harman Baweja was last seen in the 2020 project It's My Life. As mentioned above, the actor will be seen in the Netflix show Scoop headlined by Karishma Tanna. The show also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani in important roles.

Priyanka Chopra, meanwhile, is married to Hollywood actor-singer Nick Jonas. The couple has a daughter together.