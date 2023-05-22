Karishma Tanna's Dad Didn't Look At Her For A Month After She Was Born Because He 'Wanted A Son'

Karishma Tanna shared this image. (courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna is someone who tries to keep things real on Instagram. From workout routines to holiday albums, the actress shares it all with her online family. Now, in an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Karishma has opened up about her childhood days. The actress also revealed that her father “wasn't happy” when she was born. Karishma, who is the youngest of the two siblings, said, “My mother had told me when I was old enough that actually when I was born, my dad wasn't happy. Because he wanted a son and there was family pressure, like typical Gujarati families. They thought a son can carry forward their lineage, earn more and they are superior. My mom had two daughters. My granddad and grandmom used to give us second-hand treatment.”

Karishma Tanna also added that her mom, Jasmina Tanna, didn't see her face for a week. “Jab mai pada hui thi, meri mummy ne ek hafte tak mera chehra nahi dekha tha. [When I was born, my mother didn't see my face for a week.]” Talking about her father's reaction, Karishma added, “Mere papa ek mahinay tak mujhe dekhne nahi aye hospital me kyunki dusri bhi ladki hi hui (My father didn't visit the hospital to see me).”

Karishma Tanna added, “When my mom told me that it broke my heart. It's not that my father didn't love me. It was because his second child was also a girl and family pressure was there, so he didn't come to see me.” Talking about what her father was feeling at that time, Karishma said that “it broke him also from the inside.” She added, “My dad liked girl child but how could he tell this to his family?”

Karishma Tanna continued, “After this, I decided and told my father that I will do everything that you expect from a son. Main ladka ban k dikhaungi (I will be your son) and I did that.”

Karishma Tanna was last seen in the web series Hush Hush. It also starred Juhi Chawla and Soha Ali Khan.