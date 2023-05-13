Karishma Tanna's Holiday Album Is All About Sun, Sand And Sea

Karishma Tanna shared this image. (courtesy: karishmatanna)

Karishma Tanna is making the most of her Maldives vacation. The actress, who jetted off to the beach destination earlier this week, has shared gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram. It won't be wrong to say that Karishma's beach wardrobe is all things cool. She looks breathtaking in a floral outfit. Her million-dollar smile is a whole mood. The actress didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and simply picked a red heart. The pics have spread like wildfire on the social media platform. The comments section is flooded with fire and red heart emojis.

Karishma Tanna announced her arrival in the Maldives with a series of pictures clicked on the beach. Her caption read, “Maldives.”

Karishma Tanna will be next seen in Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta. The Netflix series will be released on June 2. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Karishma wrote, “While chasing headlines, Jagruti became one. Will this journalist be able to fight for her truth? #Scoop releases on June 2nd, only on Netflix.”

As per ANI, Scoop is inspired by Jigna Vora's book, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Prosenjit Chatterjee and Harman Baweja.

Karishma Tanna, in an interview with ETimes, had opened up about her role in the series. She said, “I am thrilled that the teaser is out for everyone to watch. This project is very special to me as I got an opportunity to work with one of the best directors in our country Mr. Hansal Mehta. I am really glad he trusted me such an important character and he really pulled the best out of me for this role.”