Inside Karishma Tanna's Goa Holiday. See Pics

Karishma Tanna shared this picture. (courtesy: karishmaktanna)

Karishma Tanna is having fun in Goa and how. On Sunday, the actor shared a few pictures from her Goa trip on Instagram. In pictures, Karishma Tanna is seen wearing denim shorts, paired with a white top and pink jacket. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Go go Goooaaaa" with hashtags Travel, Mood, and Goa. Karishma is in Goa with her husband Varun Bangera. The actor shared many Instagram stories, updating her fans about her trip. She even revealed that the couple is in Goa to celebrate her husband Bangera's birthday tomorrow (August 28).

Check out her post:

In the many Instagram stories, Karishma shared a video of herself enjoying a ride on the streets of Goa, while other stories show her having breakfast.

Check out stills of her Instagram stories:

On Friday, Karishma shared another post, calling it "Photo Of The Day."

See post:

In a similar outfit, the actor also shared a reel, whose caption read, "Things we do for reels" with hashtags Reels, Love, and Cloning.

See post:

The actor, who is in Goa to celebrate her husband Varun Bangera's birthday, keeps sharing many reels and pictures with him.

In one such Instagram posts, Karishma posted a boomerang video, which shows the couple working out at the gym.

Check out her post:

A few weeks ago, the actor shared another post with her husband, where they are seen posing in a swimming pool. Captioning her post, "6" with a heart emoji, the actor shared the hashtag IYKYK, which means If You Know You Know.

See post:

The actor posted a reel from the same day, whose caption read, "Vibing." The reel features Karishma Tanna enjoying a pool party with her husband Varun.

See post:

Karishma Tanna, who made her television debut with Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001, has also been part of Bigg Boss season 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Karishma has also appeared in films like, Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.