'Happy Holi, Everyone': Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Post Wishes

Highlights
- "Happy Holi to everyone celebrating," tweeted Priyanka
- "Wishing you a very Happy Holi!" wrote Juhi Chawla
- Big B also shared photos from the Holika burning ceremony
"The Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed," Mr Bachchan wrote in another tweet.
T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018
T 2730 - Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in New York for work commitments, also wished everyone a very "happy Holi" - "Happy Holi to everyone celebrating," she tweeted. "The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh, forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember, No plastic balloons, okay," tweeted Juhi Chawla.
Here's how Bollywood showered Holi wishes on social media:
The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018
#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/4x3kHHmeFi— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2018
Wishing you a very Happy Holi tweethearts #HappyHoli— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) March 2, 2018
'Bura na maano holi hai' is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHolipic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018
Wish you a very colourful Holi, folks!
