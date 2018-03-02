'Happy Holi, Everyone': Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Post Wishes

Highlights "Happy Holi to everyone celebrating," tweeted Priyanka "Wishing you a very Happy Holi!" wrote Juhi Chawla Big B also shared photos from the Holika burning ceremony

T 2730 - the Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed .. pic.twitter.com/ns5inXLtYS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

T 2730 - Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018

#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/4x3kHHmeFi — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2018

Wishing you a very Happy Holi tweethearts #HappyHoli — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) March 2, 2018

'Bura na maano holi hai' is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHolipic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018

This year, Bollywood celebrities are not particularly in the mood to celebrate Holi after the sudden death of our favourite female superstar Sridevi. Last week, following the news of Sridevi's death, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar had cancelled their annual Holi bas h and so did several others. But several Bollywood stars have indeed shared best wishes for fans and followers on social media. "Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan, who also shared photos from the Holika-burning ceremony held on Thursday night. In the photos, Big B was accompanied by wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya."The Holika has been burnt and the prayers done .. the 'tilak' colours put .. and the special sweetmeat for the occasion 'gujiya' consumed," Mr Bachchan wrote in another tweet.Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in New York for work commitments, also wished everyone a very "happy Holi" - "Happy Holi to everyone celebrating," she tweeted. "The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh, forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember, No plastic balloons, okay," tweeted Juhi Chawla.Here's how Bollywood showered Holi wishes on social media: Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurranna echoed the sentiments of many as he posted a warning of sorts: "'Bura na maano holi hai' is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time," he tweeted.Wish you a very colourful Holi, folks!

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.