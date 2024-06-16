Happy Father's Day 2024: Masaba Gupta's Message To 'New-Father-To-Be' Satyadeep Misra And Her 'Lovely Dads'

Masaba shared this image. (courtesy: MasabaGupta )

On the occasion of Father's Day, designer-actor Masaba Gupta shared adorable post for her fathers and her husband, who will embrace fatherhood soon. Masaba shared candid pictures of husband Satyadeep Misra on her Instagram feed. She shared pictures with father Viv Richards and Vivek Mehra from her reception ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Masaba wrote in the caption, "Celebrating the new father-to-be and my lovely dad(s) extra today! #HappyFathersDay." In the comments section, Satyadeep Misra dropped love emojis. Ishitta Arun dropped a love emoji as well. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced their pregnancy in April this year. Take a look at the post here:

Masaba and Satyadeep announced pregnancy in April. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post. In a joint post with her husband, Masaba Gupta shared three images including one in which the lovely couple can be seen seated on the floor. Alongside the post, she wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad." Take a look:

Masaba's mom and veteran actress Neena Gupta shared the mom-to-be's post on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?). Take a look:

Masaba Gupta shared a joint post with husband Satyadeep Misra to announce their wedding on Instagram last year. Sharing the pictures, the designer wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" followed by heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer. She has also featured in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series.