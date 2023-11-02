Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: A Look At Some Of His Iconic Dialogues

SRK in Chak De! India. (courtesy: YouTube)

It is Shah Rukh Khan's world and we are just living in it. After all, today is King Khan's birthday. He is 58. Can you believe it? At least, we can't. From fans waiting outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, to “#SRK G.O.A.T” topping the trends chart, it is all about Shah Rukh…Shah Rukh. The cherry on the top is the release of Dunki's teaser. We are super excited. To make things all the more special, we have decided to revisit some of his super-hit dialogues. Are you ready? Read on.

"Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain. Senorita!"

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge isn't just a movie; it's an emotion. Even after 28 years since its release, Maratha Mandir continues to screen it. The iconic on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, crafted by director Aditya Chopra, left an indelible mark on fans. In this timeless classic, one of Shah Rukh Khan's killer dialogues was — "Bade bade deshon mein aaisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain. Senorita!"

"Pyaar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta. Kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi."

A list of Shah Rukh Khan's super hit dialogues is incomplete without this one. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai introduced us to the feeling of love, friendship and sacrifice. The scene where Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul Khanna talks about love is our favourite. Describing love in his charming way, SRK said, "Pyaar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta.Kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahi." We all agree. Don't we?

"Sattar minute, sattar minute hai tumhare paas"

Breaking his stereotypical image of the ultimate romantic hero, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of the Indian women's national hockey team coach in Chak De! India. While his performance as Kabir Khan was outstanding, the monologue stole the spotlight. Before the hockey world cup final game, Kabir Khan told his team, "Sattar minute, sattar minute hai tumhare paas. Shayad yeh tumhare zindagi ke sabse khaas sattar minute hai. Aaj tum aacha khelo ya bura khelo, yeh sattar minute tumhe zindagi bhar yaad rahegi".

"Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish main lag jaati hai."

It would not be wrong to say that Deepika Padukone had a grand debut with Om Shanti Om. Her iconic dialogue, "Ek chutki sindhur ki kimat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu?" remains etched in our hearts. However, the way SRK said, "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki koshish ki hai. Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish main lag jaati hai," injected a deep sense of hopeless romance into our hearts.

"Jab mai villain banta hu na to mere saamne koi bhi hero nahi tik sakta"

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has rewritten box office records. With the blockbuster release, SRK proved (again) why he is referred to as the “Badshah Of Bollywood”. SRK said, and we all agreed, "Jab mai villain banta hu na to mere saamne koi bhi hero nahi tik sakta."

Wishing a super special birthday to the ever-charming Shah Rukh Khan! Naam to suna hi hoga.