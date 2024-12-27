Weekend Binge: Top 10 Salman Khan Movies To Watch Online

Salman Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today. Like every year, fans made it a point to make the day special for their ‘Bhaijaan.'

The actor celebrated his birthday at his sister Arpita Khan's house. Arpita's daughter Ayat shares his birthday with his uncle.

On this special day, let's take a look at some of Salman Khan's biggest hits:

Maine Pyar Kiya - Prime Video

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's effortless chemistry in this Sooraj Barjatya directorial has stayed in our hearts rent-free. Be it the storyline or the songs, the film ticked all the boxes.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! - Netflix

An absolute entertainer — this film is perfect to binge-watch with your family this holiday season. His chemistry with Madhuri Dixit was top-notch, and the songs are a big hit at wedding celebrations even today.

Partner - Zee5

Salman Khan's comic timing in this David Dhawan film was unbeatable. His charm and suave demeanour kept us hooked. Govinda's killer dance moves as he grooved to – Soni De Nakhre, was the cherry on top.

Andaz Apna Apna - Prime Video

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's bromance took centre stage in this cult classic. With a quirky love story thrown in the mix, the movie is a must-watch if you are having a dull day.

Tere Naam - JioCinema

Keep a box of tissues handy before you watch Tere Naam. Salman's applaud-worthy performance as Radhe — a tormented lover tugs at your heart strings like no other.

Dabangg - Prime Video

A diehard Salman Khan fan cannot miss this one! From his charm to Sonakshi Sinha's iconic dialogue — ‘Thapar se daar nahi lagta sahab', Dabangg had the perfect dose of entertainment.

Bodyguard - Prime Video

This film was a massive hit amongst Salman Khan fans. His comic timing was right on point. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hazel Keech were also part of the film.

Ek Tha Tiger - Apple TV

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry in this celebrated franchise is much-loved by fans and critics alike. The film is part of Yash Raj's spy universe.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Hotstar

The Kabir Khan blockbuster revolves around an Indian man who helps a little mute Pakistani girl reunite with her family. Apart from Salman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Chand Nawab, a journalist, left a lasting impression.

Sultan - Apple TV

This sports drama is all about a wrestler's determination to achieve the Gold medal. Anushka Sharma and Kumud Mishra were also part of the film.

Salman Khan has his next film Sikandar releasing soon. He will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the film.