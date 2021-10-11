'Happy Birthday, Husband': Nusrat Jahan Posts Pics From Yash Dasgupta's Birthday

Nusrat Jahan shared this photo (courtesy nusratchirps)

Actress-politician Nusrat Jahan shared a few glimpses of the birthday festivities of Yash Dasgupta - the couple had a romantic dinner on Sunday night. On her Instagram stories, Nusrat Jahan posted a photo of the birthday cake which referred to Yash Dasgupta both as husband and dad. "Happy birthday," read the cake, along with the words "husband" and "dad" written on it with icing. Nusrat Bharucha's Instagram updates sent the Internet into a tizzy as this is the first time she referred to Yash Dasgupta as her "husband", appearing to confirm that the couple are married. Nusrat's Instagram updates also appeared to address speculation about the baby's father.

Nusrat Jahan welcomed a baby boy on August 26 - Nusrat Jahan and her estranged husband Nikhil Jain separated some months ago. Earlier this year, Nusrat Jahan said in a statement that her marriage was not valid under Indian law. Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain had two wedding ceremonies in Turkey's Bodrum in 2019. Following the separation, Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta often featured in headlines for their romance.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Nusrat Jahan was asked about having a baby out of wedlock when she said: "Do people know whether or not it's out of wedlock? Just because we don't open up on things doesn't mean whatever they are saying is true."

In terms of work, Nusrat Jahan is a Trinamool Congress MP and is best known for her roles in Bengali films such as Zulfiqar, Har Har Byomkesh, Ami Je Ke Tomar, Asur and Kelor Kirti.In 2019, then just-married Nusrat Jahan was criticised for wearing sindoor and choodha to the parliament after which she said in a statement: "I represent an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion."