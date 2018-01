Happy Anniversary, Rishi And Neetu Kapoor. See Daughter Riddhima's Post

Highlights Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor worked in 19 films together To my lifelines - my universe: Riddhima captioned a photo of her parents They were last seen together in 2013 release Besharam

Rishi Kapoor went all magical on screen with several top leading ladies of the day but his best co-star has always been Neetu Singh. He fell head over heels in love with Neetu. Their on-screen chemistry proved to be fruitful and finally they decided to marry. #BollywoodCouplespic.twitter.com/q8oTYIYpLl — Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) December 3, 2017

One of the most adored Bollywood couples, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, are celebrating their 38th anniversary today and on this occasion, their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. "To my lifelines - my universe!!! I love you both!!! 'Happy anniversary mom & papa," she captioned a throwback picture. The popular onscreen couple of the Seventies - Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor - broke many hearts when they married on January 22, 1980, in the presence of their respective families and friends from Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's first onscreen association was for 1974 film. Neetu Kapoor was all of 16 but Rishi Kapoor was 22 when they co-starred inTake a look at Riddhima's adorable post here:Rishi Kapoor reportedly fell in love with Neetu Kapoor while they were filming. He also recalled the moment he realized this on the. "I remember I had an argument with my girlfriend at the time and I was very heartbroken . Trying to win her back, I had taken Neetu's help in writing telegrams to my girlfriend while the two of us were shooting for," he said in an episode which aired in 2015.He also added: "As time passed, I began to realize that Neetu is the one for me as I began to miss her when I had gone to Europe for a shoot. Ironically, I sent her a telegram from Europe to Kashmir saying that I was thinking of her." Rishi and Neetu Kapoor worked together in 19 movies, and gave some memorable hits-, and. They were last seen together in(2013), also starring their son Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor may seem selective with her Bollywood projects (her last film being), however, Rishi Kapoor has his hands full with upcoming movies,and, all releasing in 2018.Happy Anniversary, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor!