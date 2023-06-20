Harman Baweja Is 'Silencing His Critic Roshans': Scoop Director Hansal Mehta

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: harmanbaweja1 )

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Tuesday praised Harman Baweja's performance in Scoop, saying the actor has silenced his "critics" with his portrayal of ACP Shroff in the series.

Harman Baweja, who made acting debut in 2008 with Love Story 2050" opposite Priyanka Chopra, took a break from the film industry after his 2014 film Dishkiyaoon did not do well at the box office. Netflix's Scoop, which premiered earlier this month, is his first acting effort in almost a decade.

"Harman Baweja has truly been a revelation," Hansal Mehta wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph with Baweja from the sets of the critically-acclaimed show.

During his initial days in the movies, the 42-year-old actor was constantly compared to superstar Hrithik Roshan in looks. Hansal Mehta said he is proud of Harman Baweja for silencing his "Critics Roshans".

"Silencing his ‘Critic Roshans' with his performance. Here's Baweja proving that nothing is ever ‘Bewajah'. And in the process making all of us proud," the 55-year-old director added.

Scoop follows Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper, who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival Jaideb Sen's (Prosenjit Chatterjee) murder.

The series is inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison". It is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.

The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is produced by Matchbox Shots, Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray.

