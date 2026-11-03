Hans Zimmer Didn't Need The Full Pitch To Join Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>, Reveals Namit Malhotra

Ramayana has been making headlines for its grand scale, big star cast, and the collaboration of two Oscar-winning music composers, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Interestingly, getting Zimmer on board was much easier than many might have expected. Producer Namit Malhotra recently shared that the Hollywood legend agreed to work on the film even before hearing the complete project pitch.

In a recently released video, which also features director Nitesh Tiwari, Rahman and Zimmer, Namit explained, “It was a very interesting story when I met Hans in New York. I had made my entire pitch deck and all the world-building. When I met him, I was like, ‘Hans, let me show you what we're doing.' And I may have run six or seven slides, and he's like, ‘No, it's okay. I don't need to see it'.”

Hans Zimmer shared that music has the power to bring people from different cultures closer, even when they speak different languages. He feels that people may come from different backgrounds and still understand each other's feelings through music. He also spoke about the friendship he shares with AR Rahman and said they do not always need words to communicate. They can simply sit together, play music, and understand what the other person wants to express.

“There are Indian musicians and there are Western musicians. They are truly dropping all those geographies, all those cultural barriers, and saying, ‘How can we make the story of Lord Ram the finest, the best, the most endearing it can ever be?' And that I think is, like I told you, it's what dreams are made of,” Namit Malhotra adds.

Director Nitesh Tiwari praised both Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for their music skills. He said the two composers know exactly what is needed for the film. The filmmaker also shared his experience of watching them create music together in the studio with a group of musicians. He said the entire process was full of emotion, as everyone played together in perfect sync. Watching so many musicians create music at the same time left him amazed.

Ramayana, set to release on November 4, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha.

Also Read: Ramayana Part 1 Advance Booking: Film Nears Rs 50 Crore Mark In India, Sells Over 11 Lakh Tickets