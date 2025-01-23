Oscars 2025: What Guneet Monga Posted "Hours Before Nominations"

All eyes are on the nominations for Oscars 2025, excitement growing by the minute.

Now, Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga has shared a picture with team Anuja as they wait for the big announcement.

Anuja has been shortlisted for the Oscar nominations in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Sharing a picture with her team, Guneet Monga said, "With team Anuja, hours before the Oscar Nominations. This is it!”

Talking about the film, Guneet Monga added, “Anuja is a beautiful and heartfelt film, and the journey would not have been possible without this beautiful bunch. On the eve of the Oscar nominations announcement, some of the team members were able to come together to celebrate what an incredible win this journey has been so far.”

She concluded, “Finally—Here's to our labour of love! We're here together, ready to bring it home. See you at the Oscars!!!”

Guneet Monga has earlier won an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers, at the 95th Academy Awards, in 2023.

Anuja, directed by Adam J. Graves, narrates the story of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion.

The film was jointly backed by Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini, and Alexandra Blaney.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anita Bhatia are the executive producers for the film.

Recently, Netflix announced that Anuja will soon be available on the platform.

Sharing her excitement about the release, Mindy Kaling said, “Anuja is a story that means so much to me — it's powerful, hopeful, and full of life, just like the incredible young girls it represents. I'm deeply passionate about this film and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Suchitra Mattai and Adam Graves to bring this important narrative to life. The film brings attention to crucial issues while celebrating resilience, humour, and hope. I'm delighted that, with Netflix joining the team, the conversation will expand as it reaches audiences far and wide."

Anuja stars Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle.