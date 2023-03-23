Gumraah Trailer: Cop Mrunal Thakur Vs Suspect Aditya Roy Kapur Means Double Trouble

A still from Gumraah trailer. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

The trailer of Gumraah released on Thursday afternoon and it is all kinds of gripping. The video begins with a gruesome murder scene. The identity of the murdered is not revealed but he is seen dressed in a bright yellow raincoat. The video then transitions to officer Shivani Mathur (played by Mrunal Thakur) saying that it is a "well-planned murder" and the suspect is an "extremely smart criminal." The video then shows a montage of Aditya Roy Kapur's almost perfect life. Aditya Roy Kapur features in a double role, which means there are two suspects in the case. Mrunal Thakur and her boss Ronit Roy's quest to find the real criminal is not an easy road but they are determined to bring the truth out.

Check out the trailer of Gumraah here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, Mrunal Thakur wrote in her caption: "Har kahani ke do pehlu hote hain, Sach aur Jhooth, lekin iss kahani ke pehlu hain Gunaah aur Gumraah (There are two sides to every story, truth and lie; but the sides to this story are sin and deceit) Gumraah trailer out now."

The teaser of Gumraah released earlier this month and posting the teaser, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote: "In the end, the only deception that matters is the one you believe. Gumraah Teaser Out Now." Take a look at the teaser here:

Gumraah, co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Anjum Khetani under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is slated to release in theatres on April 7.