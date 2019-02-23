Gully Boy's MC Sher Siddhant Chaturvedi Received A Note From Amitabh Bachchan And He Couldn't Be More Excited

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this image. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's list of fans just keeps getting longer with every passing day and can you guess who is the latest addition to the list ? It is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Siddhant, who impressed the audiences with his portrayal of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received a special hand-written note and a bouquet from Amitabh Bachchan. On Saturday, the 25-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with Mr Bachchan's note and bouquet and thanked the megastar for his gesture. A very excited Siddhant posted a thank you note on his Instagram profile.

Siddhant wrote an extensive note, addressing Mr Bachchan in Hindi. He wrote: "Sadar pranam, Aapka uphar aur ashirwaad mila, jo mere liye akalpaniya hai. Iss khushi ki vyakhya mai shabdon mein nahi kar sakta. Ye mere liye saubhaya aur garv jka pal hai, aur ab bas aapke charan sparsh ki kamna karta hun." (Receiving your gift and blessings was unimaginable for me. I cannot express my happiness in words. This is a moment of pride for me and now, all I want to do is touch your feet.)

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's post here:

Here's a screenshot of the hand-written letter that Mr Bachchan had sent to Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan's note. A screenshot of Amitabh Bachchan's note.

Siddhant Chaturvedi became a household name after he played the role of MC Sher, a mentor to Ranveer Singh's character Murad in Gully Boy. In the film, MC Sher helps the underdog rapper from the slums of Mumbai in becoming a well-known name in the industry.

Gully Boy marks Siddhant's Bollywood debut. However, he stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Life Sahi Hai. He also featured in the web-series Inside Edge.

Gully Boy showcases the story of an underdog rapper becoming a big name in homegrown rap and hip hop industry. The film also features Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Chaitanya Sharma, Amruta Subhash and Sheeba Chaddha.