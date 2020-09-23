Gul Panag Is Back At Work And How. See Her Post

Gul Panag shared this image. (courtesy: gulpanag)

Actress and pilot Gul Panag shared a selfie on her Instagram profile on Wednesday and she revealed that she is back at work. In the picture, Gul looks stunning as ever. She can be seen dressed in a black top and she paired it with blue denims. She can be seen sporting a poker straight hairdo. Gul finished her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and oodles of mascara. Not to mention her picture perfect pout. "Work mode," she captioned her post. A fan of Gul commented: "A diva at work." Another Instagram user added, "Gorgeous already but wow." "Stunner," wrote another fan. "Loved the look," read another comment. See Gul Panag's post here:

Last month, Gul shared a post and asked her fans if they prefer working out in the morning or in the evening. Gul Panag, who obtained her private pilot's license in the year 2016, wrote in her post, "Like I'm ahead of the aircraft (aviator friends will get the metaphor). Loving it. I have more time to think strategically and then find the best possible tactics. Rather than the usual tactical responses one has to situations." She later asked her Instafam about their thoughts about which slot they prefer and asked them to discuss it. This is the post we are referring to:

Before that, the actress shared a picture of herself from an altitude of 10,500 feet. She revealed that the picture was taken during her first cross-country flight. She wrote in the caption: "About this picture, it's from my first solo cross country. Altitude 10,500 feet if I remember correctly. Flying VFR (obviously). Hoping I can follow that sliver of a river below because dead reckoning."

Gul Panag stepped into Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She has starred in films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. The former Miss India was last seen in the Anushka Sharma produced web-series Paatal Lok

Gul Panag married her longtime boyfriend Rishi Attari in March 2011 in a traditional Sikh ceremony. Their son Nihal was born in the year 2018.