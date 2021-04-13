Gudi Padwa 2021: How Sonali Bendre Tells Us She's Maharashtrian Without Telling Us She's Maharashtrian

Sonali Bendre posted this video on Gudi Padwa. (Image courtesy: @iamsonalibendre)

Highlights Sonali Bendre is celebrating Gudi Padwa

Sonali posted an Instagram reel video on Instagram

The actress is sporting a signature Maharashtrian nath in the video

Happy Gudi Padwa to all. Now, due to the pandemic, Maharashtrians are celebrating it in a low-key manner. While some posted pictures in a traditional look, Sonali Bendre chose a unique way to add to the festive vibe. The Sarfarosh actress joined the Instagram reels trend, "Tell me you are a Maharashtrian without telling you are a Maharashtrian." She did it in just two steps. As you can see, Sonali Bendre looks beautiful in the signature Maharashtrian nath. She wore a casual T-shirt paired with denim but that trademark half-moon bindi and nose pin (nath) were enough to create the desired impact. Sonali Bendre wished fans on the occasion of the new year in Marathi. No points for guessing the song playing in the backdrop. It's Yad Lagla from the film Sairat.

Not just Sonali Bendre but her colleagues from the film industry also sent virtual greetings to social media users. If you have not seen it yet, Kajol shared a breath-taking snap in a blue saree. The still is from the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which she played Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitri Malusare.

Kangana Ranaut wore a traditional saree with a nose ring to celebrate the festival. In the caption, Kangana wrote, "This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me." Hope you did not miss actress Bhumi Pednekar's style for the day as she turned into the classic Marathi "mulgi" while wishing fans for Padwa.

These lovely looks definitely added to the charm of the festivities. Coming back to Sonali Bendre's video, aren't we all missing her on the big screen already?