<i>Ground Zero</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Progress Report On Emraan Hashmi's Film

Emraan Hashmi's "Ground Zero" struggles at the box office. The film earned approximately Rs 47 lakh on its sixth day. Total domestic collection reaches Rs 7.17 crore to date.

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero is struggling at the box office. The action thriller, on its first Wednesday (day 6), managed to collect only about Rs 47 lakh in the domestic market. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 7.17 crore, reported Sacnilk.



Ground Zero saw an overall 7.29% Hindi Occupancy on April 30. Breaking it down further — the morning shows saw 4.64% occupancy, afternoon shows had 6.91%, evening shows witnessed 6.56% and night shows peaked at 11.05% turnout.



Inspired by true events, Ground Zero features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role as Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the second-in-command of BSF. The cast also includes Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Deepak Parmesh, Lalit Prabhakar, Rockey Raina and Rahul Vohra in key roles.



In a conversation with NDTV, Emraan Hashmi talked about the challenges he faced while portraying a real-life character, specifically a BSF officer where the exterior demeanour needs to be synchronised with the psychological state.



The actor said, "Well, as you said, there's an external world. Because it's a visual medium. So, you have the externals of the silhouette, the body language, the disciplinary stance, the decorum, the way they speak, the protocols the officer has."



Pointing out the most "difficult" part of the process, Emraan added, "The most difficult part was the emotional and psychological state of the officer, that too back in an era when Kashmir was seeing its most turbulent time, when there was rampant insurgency, 70 jawans were killed at a point blank range by the terrorists. There was fear, uncertainty and you have to play that with conviction and take yourself back to the moment."



Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Prabha and Vijay Deoskar. The film is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under Excel Entertainment.