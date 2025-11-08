Grammys 2026: Kendrick Lamar Leads With Nine Nominations

Kendrick Lamar emerged as the leading nominee for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Lamar's nine nominations for his album “GNX” are part of a wave of hip-hop albums competing in the Grammys' top categories, including Tyler, the Creator's “Chromakopia” and “Let God Sort Em Out” from Clipse, Pusha T and Malice.

Other top nominees, announced Friday, include Lady Gaga, producer Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter.

The Grammys will be handed out Feb. 1 in Los Angeles.

Here's a list of nominees in select categories.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny; “Swag,” Justin Bieber; “Man's Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter; “Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice; “Mayhem,” Lady Gaga; “GNX,” Kendrick Lamar; “Mutt,” Leon Thomas; “Chromakopia,” Tyler, the Creator.

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny; “Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter; “Anxiety,” Doechii; “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish; “Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga; “luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA; “The Subway,” Chappell Roan; “APT.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars.

“Abracadabra,” Henry Walter, Lady Gaga and Andrew Watt; “Anxiety,” Jaylah Hickmon; “APT.,” Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park and Theron Thomas; “DtMF,” Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Hugo René Sención and Tyler Thomas Spry; “Golden,” EJAI and Mark Sonnenblick; “luther,” Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe and Kamasi Washington; “Manchild,” Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter; “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell.

Olivia Dean; Katseye; The Marias; Addison Rae; sombr; Leon Thomas; Alex Warren; Lola Young.

Amy Allen; Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Tobias Jesso Jr.; Laura Veltz

“Daisies,” Justin Bieber; “Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter; “Disease,” Lady Gaga; “The Subway,” Chappell Roan; “Messy,” Lola Young.

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande; “Golden,” HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI; “Gabriela,” Katseye; “APT.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars, “30 for 30,” SZA with Kendrick Lamar.

“Outside,” Cardi B; “Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice, featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams; “Anxiety,” Doechii; “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay; “Darlin, I,” Tyler, the Creator featuring Teezo Touchdown.

“Swag,” Justin Bieber; “Man's Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter; “Something Beautiful,” Miley Cyrus; “Mayhem,” Lady Gaga; “I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2),” Teddy Swims.

“Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice; “Glorious,” GloRilla; “God Does Like Ugly,” JID, “GNX,” Kendrick Lamar, “Chromakopia,” Tyler, the Creator.

“Patterns,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Snipe Hunter,” Tyler Chilers; “Evangeline vs the Machine,” Eric Church; “Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll; “Postcards from Texas,” Miranda Lambert.

“Dollar a Day,” Charley Crockett; “American Romance,” Lukas Nelson; “Oh What a Beautiful World,” Willie Nelson; “Hard Headed Woman,” Margo Price; “Ain't In It For My Health,” Zach Top.

“Beloved,” Giveon; “Why Not More?,” Coco Jones; “The Crown,” Ledisi; “Escape Room,” Teyana Taylor; “Mutt,” Leon Thomas.

“EUSEXUA,” FKA twigs; “Ten Days,” Fred again…; “Fancy That,” PinkPantheress; “Inhale/Exhale,” Rüfüs du Sol; “F--- U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but UR Not!! 3,” Skrillex

“private music,” Deftones; “I quit,” HAIM; “From Zero,” Linkin Park; “Never Enough,” Turnstile; “Idols,” YUNGBLUD

“Sable, Fable,” Bon Iver; “Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure; “Don't Tap the Glass,” Tyler, the Creator; “Moisturizer,” Wet Leg; “Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party,” Hayley Williams.

“Elemental,” Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap; “We Insist 2025!,” Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell; “Portrait,” Samara Joy; “Fly,” Michael Mayo; “Live at Vic's Las Vegas,” Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth.

“Trilogy 3 (Live),” Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade; “Southern Nights,” Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore; “Belonging,” Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Spirit Fall,” John Patitucci featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade; “Fasten Up,” Yellowjackets.

“Wintersongs,” Laila Biali; “The Gift of Love,” Jennifer Hudson; “Who Believes in Angels?,” Elton John and Brandi Carlile; “Harlequin,” Lady Gaga; “A Matter of Time,” Laufey; “The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2,” Barbra Streisand.

“Sunny Days,” Yolanda Adams; “Tasha,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard; “Live Breathe Fight,” Tamela Mann; “Only on the Road (Live),” Tye Tribbett; “Heart of Mine,” Darrel Walls, PJ Morton.

“Child of God II,” Forrest Frank; “Coritos Vol. 1,” Israel & New Breed; “King of Hearts,” Brandon Lake; “Reconstruction,” Lecrae; “Let the Church Sing,” Tauren Wells.

“Cosa Nuestra,” Rauw Alejandro; “Bogotá (Deluxe),” Andrés Cepeda; “Tropicoqueta,” Karol G; “Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade; “¿Y ahora qué?,” Alejandro Sanz.

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny; “Mixteip,” J Balvin; “FERXXO Vol. X: Sagrado,” Feid; “Naiki,” Nicki Nicole; “EUB Deluxe,” Trueno; “Sinfónico (En Vivo),” Yandel.

“Mala Mía,” Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera; “Y Lo Que Viene,” Grupo Frontera; “Sin Rodeos,” Paola Jara, “Palabra De To's (Seca), Carín León; “Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía – Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo),” Bobby Pulido.

“Love,” Burna Boy; “With You,” Davido featuring Omah Lay; “Hope & Love,” Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin; “Gimme Dat,” Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid; “Push 2 Start,” Tyla.

“Treasure Self Love,” Lila Iké; “Heart & Soul,” Vybz Kartel; “BLXXD & FYAH,” Keznamdi; “From Within,” Mortimer; “No Place Like Home,” Jesse Royal.

“A Hurricane in Heels: healed people don't act like that,” Queen Sheba; “Black Shaman,” Marc Marcel; “Pages,” Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton; “Saul Williams meets Carlos Niño and friends at Treepeople,” Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and friends; “Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz.

“Drop Dead Years,” Bill Burr; “PostMortem,” Sarah Silverman; “Single Lady,” Ali Wong; “What Had Happened Was…,” Jamie Foxx; “Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” Nate Bargatze.

“A Complete Unknown,” Timothée Chalamet; “F1 The Album,” various artists; “KPop Demon Hunters,” various artists, “Sinners,” various artists; “Wicked,” various artists.

“As Alive as You Need Me to Be,” from “Tron: Ares”); “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters; “I Lied to You,” from “Sinners; “Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”; “Pale, Pale Moon,” from “Sinners; “Sinners,” from “Sinners.

“How to Train Your Dragon,” John Powell; “Severance: Season 2,” Theodore Shapiro; “Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson; “Wicked,” John Powell and Stephen Schwartz; “The Wild Robot,” Kris Bowers.

Dan Auerbach; Cirkut; Dijon; Blake Mills; Sounwave.

“Young Lion,” Sade; “Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter; “So Be It,” Clipse; “Anxiety,” Doechii; “Love,” OK Go.

“Devo”; Raye, “Live at the Royal Albert Hall,” “Relentless,” “Music by John Williams”; “Piece by Piece.”

“Chromakopia”; “The Crux”; “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”; “Glory”; “Moisturizer.”

