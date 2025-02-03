Grammys 2025: Beyonce Wins Album Of The Year For The First Time: "It's Been Many, Many Years"

Beyonce made history at this year's Grammys by winning Album of the Year for the first time.

She was nominated alongside Andre 3000 (New Blue Sun), Sabrina Carpenter (Short n' Sweet), Charli XCX (Brat), Jacob Collier (Djesse Vol. 4), Billie Eilish (Hit Me Hard And Soft), Chappell Roan (The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess) and Taylor Swift (The Tortured Poets Department).

When Beyonce's name was announced as Album of the Year winner, she shared hugs with her daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay-Z. The audience gave her a standing ovation. "I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to [country music pioneer] Ms. Martell. And I hope we just keep pushing forward. Opening doors. God bless y'all. Thank you so much," she said.

The award was presented by members of the L.A. Fire Department, and the night focused on fire relief efforts, raising $7 million, as revealed by host Trevor Noah.

Earlier in the day, Beyonce made history again after becoming the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. The award was presented by Taylor Swift, who herself won Best Country Album in 2010 for Fearless.

"Wow, I really was not expecting this. Wow, I wanna thank God-Oh, my God!-that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years. Oh my God," Beyonce said.

In the pre-ceremony, Beyonce also became the first Black woman in 50 years to win a country Grammy, taking home Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II MOST WANTED" featuring Miley Cyrus.

The Pointer Sisters were the last to win the award for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1975. With 11 nominations this year, Beyonce further solidified her place in Grammy history, adding three more wins to her total.

In 2023, she became the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, and today's wins brought her tally to 35 awards and 99 nominations.

With this victory, Beyonce's long wait for an Album of the Year Grammy finally ended. Her previous albums I Am... Sasha Fierce, Beyonce, Lemonade, and Renaissance have all been nominated for the category but have never won.