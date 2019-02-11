Grammys 2019: List Of Winners

Grammys 2019: Inside music's biggest awards night (courtesy AFP)

Music's biggest night is back with the 61st edition of Grammy awards being held at Los Angeles' Staples Center. 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is in charge of hosting the Grammys this year. The highest number of nominations was held by Kendrick Lamar this year with as many as eight nods across categories. As the awards were being announced, Kendrick Lamar received his first Grammy of the night in the Best Rap Performance category for King's Dead along with Jay Rock, Future and James Blake. Ariana Grande, who declined to perform at the big night just days before the event, citing creative differences with the producer, won her first Grammy after six nominations over the years, for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga won the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy for Where Do You Think You're Goin'? from Joanne.

Here is the list of winners:

Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga, Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

Best pop vocal album: Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson, My Way

Best alternative music album: Beck, Colors

Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves, Butterflies

Best country duo/group performance: Dan + Shay, Tequila

Best country song: Kacey Musgraves, Space Cowboy

Best gospel album: Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

Best Latin pop album: Claudia Brant, Sincera

Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: The Greatest Showman

Best song written for visual media: Shallow, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

Best music video: This Is America, Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, with video directors Ibra Ake, Jason Cole and Fam Rothstein

Best comedy album: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle

Best dance/electronic album: Woman Worldwide, Justice

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake, King's Dead (TIE)

Anderson .Paak, Bubblin (TIE)

Best traditional R&B performance: Leon Bridges, Bet Ain't Worth the Hand (TIE)

PJ Morton ft Yebba, How Deep Is Your Love (TIE)

Best R&B song: Ella Mai, Boo'd Up

Best rap/sung performance: Childish Gambino, This Is America

Producer of the year (non-classical): Pharrell Williams

Best rock song: St Vincent, Masseduction

Best rock performance: Chris Cornell, When Bad Does Good

Best rock album: Greta Van Fleet, From the Fires

Best metal performance: High on Fire, Electric Messiah

Best urban contemporary album: The Carters, Everything Is Love

The 61st edition of the Grammys clashed with the BAFTAs on Sunday evening, which is widely considered as the British Oscars.

(The Grammys are currently underway and this list is being updated as and when the Grammy winners are being announced).