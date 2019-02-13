'Did You Meet Any Real Stars?' Michelle Obama's Mother Asked Her After Grammys

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance on the Grammys (AFP)

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance on the Grammys stage on Sunday. Ms Obama delivered a message on women empowerment alongside Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and Jada Pinkett-Smith, delighting the audience. However, if anyone remained unimpressed by her presence at the Grammy Awards, it was her mother Marian Robinson, who asked her if she met "any of the real stars".

Michelle Obama took to Instagram this morning to share the hilarious text exchange that she had with her mother after the Grammys, and it has netizens in splits.

As screenshots of the text exchange show, Ms Robinson asked her daughter: "Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done."

To Ms Obama's assertion that she is a real star, she only had an unconvinced 'Yeah" to offer.

However, Ms Robinson also displayed her sense of humour when she told her daughter that she wasn't informed of her presence at the Grammys.

"No you did not (tell me)," wrote Michelle Obama's mother to her. "I would have remembered that even though I don't remember much,"

"When your mom doesn't think you're a "real" celebrity... I just had to share it with all of you. #TextsFromMom," wrote Ms Obama while sharing the screenshots, adding a laughing face emoji.

Read the exchange below:

The exchange has collected over 2 lakh 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.

"Keeps one humble, but you are already that! Once a mom..." wrote one person in the comments section. "This is the best Insta post I've seen in months," said another."Moms humble you with a quickness," a third laughed.

What do you think of the exchange? Let us know using the comments section below.