Grammys 2018: Jay-Z Leads Nominations

Highlights Bruno Mars has got six nominations Awaken My Love, 4:44 have been nominated under Album of the Year category The Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday night

Rap superstar Jay-Z leads the nominations for Sunday's Grammy Awards with eight, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six. Here is the list of nominees in major categories:Childish Gambino,Jay-Z,Kendrick Lamar,Lorde,Bruno Mars,Childish Gambino,Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber,Jay-Z,Kendrick Lamar,Bruno Mars,Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear,Jay-Z along with producer No I.D.,Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate,Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix,Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes,Alessia CaraKhalidLil Uzi VertJulia MichaelsSZAJay-Z,Kendrick Lamar,Migos,Rapsody,Tyler, The Creator,Mastodon,Metallica,Nothing More,Queens of the Stone Age,The War on Drugs,Coldplay,Lana Del Rey,Imagine Dragons,Kesha,Lady Gaga,Ed Sheeran,Arcade Fire,Father John Misty,Gorillaz,LCD Soundsystem,The National,Vicente Amigo,Buika,Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero,Ladysmith Black Mambazo,Tinariwen,Bonobo,Kraftwerk,Mura Masa,Odesza, Sylvan Esso,