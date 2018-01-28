Grammys 2018: Jay-Z Leads Nominations Grammys 2018: After Jay-Z, Rapper Kendrick Lamar has got 7 nominations

Grammys 2018: Jay-Z leads the nominations with 8

Bruno Mars has got six nominations

Awaken My Love, 4:44 have been nominated under Album of the Year category

The Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday night



Album of the Year



Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love



Jay-Z, 4:44



Kendrick Lamar, DAMN



Lorde, Melodrama



Bruno Mars, 24K Magic



Record of the Year, Recognizing Overall Performance on a Song



Childish Gambino, Redbone



Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, Despacito



Jay-Z, The Story of O.J



Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE



Bruno Mars, 24K Magic



Song of the Year, Recognizing Songwriting



Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, Despacito



Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., 4:44



Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, Issues



Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, 1-800-273-8255



Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, That's What I Like



Best New Artist



Alessia Cara



Khalid



Lil Uzi Vert



Julia Michaels



SZA



Best Rap Album



Jay-Z, 4:44



Kendrick Lamar, DAMN



Migos, Culture



Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom



Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy



Best Rock Album



Mastodon, Emperor of Sand



Metallica, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct



Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves



Queens of the Stone Age, Villains



The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding



Best Pop Vocal Album



Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP



Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life



Imagine Dragons, Evolve



Kesha, Rainbow



Lady Gaga, Joanne



Ed Sheeran, Divide



Best Alternative Music Album



Arcade Fire, Everything Now



Father John Misty, Pure Comedy



Gorillaz, Humanz



LCD Soundsystem, American Dream



The National, Sleep Well Beast



Best World Music Album



Vicente Amigo, Memoria de los Sentidos



Buika, Para Mi



Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, Rosa Dos Ventos



Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration



Tinariwen, Elwan



Best Dance/Electronic Album



Bonobo, Migration



Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue



Mura Masa, Mura Masa



Odesza, A Moment Apart



Sylvan Esso, What Now





