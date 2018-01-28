Grammys 2018: Jay-Z Leads Nominations

Grammys 2018: After Jay-Z, Rapper Kendrick Lamar has got 7 nominations

Entertainment | Updated: January 28, 2018
Rap superstar Jay-Z leads the nominations for Sunday's Grammy Awards with eight, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six. Here is the list of nominees in major categories:

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

Lorde, Melodrama

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the Year, Recognizing Overall Performance on a Song

Childish Gambino, Redbone

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, Despacito

Jay-Z, The Story of O.J

Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Song of the Year, Recognizing Songwriting

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, Despacito

Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., 4:44

Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, Issues

Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, 1-800-273-8255

Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, That's What I Like

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Rap Album

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy

Best Rock Album

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best World Music Album

Vicente Amigo, Memoria de los Sentidos

Buika, Para Mi

Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, Rosa Dos Ventos

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Tinariwen, Elwan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo, Migration

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso, What Now


