Grammys 2018: Jay-Z Leads Nominations

Rap superstar Jay-Z leads the nominations for Sunday's Grammy Awards with eight, followed by fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar at seven and retro R&B star Bruno Mars at six. Here is the list of nominees in major categories:
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
Lorde, Melodrama
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Record of the Year, Recognizing Overall Performance on a Song
Childish Gambino, Redbone
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, Despacito
Jay-Z, The Story of O.J
Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Song of the Year, Recognizing Songwriting
Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber along with songwriters Erika Ender, Marty James Garton and Poo Bear, Despacito
Jay-Z along with producer No I.D., 4:44
Julia Michaels along with songwriters Benny Blanco and Justin Tranter and production duo Stargate, Issues
Alessia Cara, Logic and Khalid along with producer 6ix, 1-800-273-8255
Bruno Mars along with songwriters Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence and production team The Stereotypes, That's What I Like
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Rap Album
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom
Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy
Best Rock Album
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Kesha, Rainbow
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Ed Sheeran, Divide
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
The National, Sleep Well Beast
Best World Music Album
Vicente Amigo, Memoria de los Sentidos
Buika, Para Mi
Anat Cohen and Trio Brasiliero, Rosa Dos Ventos
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Tinariwen, Elwan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo, Migration
Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
Odesza, A Moment Apart
