Beyonce And Jay-Z Buy California's 'Most Expensive' House. It Cost...

The property was previously owned by art collector William Bell.

American singer Beyonce and her husband and rapper Jay-Z have bought a new house in California, US, for $200 million (approx. Rs 1,656 crore). The house, located in Malibu, is said to be the most expensive property ever sold in the state, reported TMZ quoting citing sources.

The couple's new home was listed for $295 million and offers a view of the Pacific Ocean. It has an area of 30,000 square feet and was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, a Pritzker Prize winner who has also designed rapper Kanye West's villa in Malibu, the report added.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have broken the record for buying the most expensive home in California set by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. Mr Andreessen spent $177 million on a property in Malibu in 2021, according to Architectural Digest.

Located on the Pacific Coast Highway, the property was previously owned by art collector William Bell, who bought it for $14.5 million in 2003. He had roped in Tadao Ando to design the house. It is an L-shaped mansion featuring open spaces and lawns with a view of the scenic beach. The property also has floor-to-ceiling glass walls and concrete hallways. A swimming pool and cabana are also a part of the house, reported Los Angeles Times.

The mansion was shown to only a select group of people before it was bought by the celebrity couple.

In 2017, Beyonce and Jay-Z bought a 30,000-square-foot mansion in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles with a price tag of $88 million. The property has a total of six structures and includes a media room, wellness facilities, four outdoor swimming pools, and a basketball court. It also features bulletproof windows and pocketing glass walls while the terrace has an additional 10,000 square feet outdoor living space. The mansion was not offered in the market but its asking price was believed to be $135 million.