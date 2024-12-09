Rapper Jay-Z Accused Of Assaulting 13-Year-Old Along With Sean "Diddy" Combs

A woman who initially accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault has expanded her lawsuit to include allegations against rapper Jay-Z. The complainant, identified as Jane Doe, claims she was 13 years old when the alleged assaults occurred during an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.

The lawsuit, initially filed in October, was amended on Sunday to name Jay-Z as a defendant in the ongoing civil case, CNN reported. According to the woman, she consumed a drink at the party that left her feeling disoriented and she wandered into a bedroom. There, she alleges Jay-Z assaulted her first, followed by Diddy. She claims she struck Diddy and fled the scene.

The allegations make Jay-Z the first celebrity to be accused in connection with Diddy, who is already facing numerous charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and prostitution-related offenses. Sean "Diddy" Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing in over 30 civil lawsuits filed against him.

In a statement to CNN, Jay-Z vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "heinous" and urging the complainant to pursue criminal charges if the claims are true. "Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?” Jay-Z said. He also labelled the lawsuit as a "blackmail attempt" and accused her attorney, Tony Buzbee, of engaging in "theatrics" to extort money.

Jay-Z expressed concern for his family, particularly his children, as they face public scrutiny over the claims. "My wife and I will have to…..explain the cruelty and greed of people to our children. I mourn yet another loss of innocence," he added.

Mr Buzbee, a Houston-based attorney, dismissed the musician's accusations of extortion. In a statement, he said the case was serious and vowed to litigate it in court. “This is a very serious matter. The pleading speaks for itself,” he said.

Mr Buzbee also defended the amended lawsuit against Jay-Z, claiming the complainant was compelled to act after facing alleged intimidation. The rapper orchestrated “a conspiracy of harassment, bullying, and intimidation against Plaintiff's lawyers to silence her,” the lawsuit says.

In response to his comments, Mr Buzbee reiterated on Instagram that the complainant never sought monetary compensation, only a confidential mediation. "She is emboldened. I'm very proud of her resolve," Mr Buzbee wrote.