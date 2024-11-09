Grammy Nominations 2025: The Hits, The Misses And What We Didn't See Coming

The 67th annual Grammy Award nominations were announced on Friday, ushering in a mix of triumphs, surprises and notable exclusions. While the Recording Academy recognised some of the biggest stars of the year, there were glaring omissions and unexpected nods that have left fans and critics alike scratching their heads. Here's a breakdown of the biggest snubs, surprises, and missteps from this year's nomination list.

Snubs: Who Was Left Out?

K-pop's complete snub

One of the most striking absences this year was the total exclusion of K-pop acts. Despite the genre's growing global influence, not a single K-pop artist received a nomination in the major categories. Fans had hoped to see acts like BTS, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Stray Kids and SEVENTEEN recognised, especially considering their chart-topping albums and groundbreaking performances. BLACKPINK's Lisa had even submitted her track New Woman for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while Stray Kids had hoped to secure nods for Ate and Chk Chk Boom. Yet, not only were they missing from the nominations, but only two K-pop names were even briefly mentioned in the context of collaborations.

For K-pop fans, this feels like a familiar snub from the Grammys, which have been accused of overlooking Asian artists despite their commercial success. Even BTS, who remains the only K-pop group to receive direct Grammy nominations, has yet to win a Grammy despite their immense popularity. With the industry's eyes on them, 2025 seemed like a prime opportunity for the Grammys to finally recognise the genre more substantially - but once again, K-pop was sidelined.

Tyla's omission

Tyla, the genre-blending artist who made waves with her global hit Water, was also shut out in 2025. After taking home a Grammy last year for Best African Music Performance, many expected her debut album Tyla to follow suit. The album, which earned critical praise and surpassed 1 billion streams, should have been a contender for multiple categories, including Best R&B or Pop Performance for tracks like Truth or Dare and Art. Despite her massive impact on the global music scene, Tyla will not defend her title this year, a missed opportunity for the Grammys to recognise the growing influence of African artists in the global pop landscape.

Renee Rapp's ongoing absence

Reneé Rapp, a rising star among Gen Z artists, was another notable snub. After making waves with her debut album Snow Angel and starring in the Mean Girls film adaptation, Rapp seemed like a lock for Best New Artist. However, she was shut out for the second year in a row. Instead, newcomers like Benson Boone and Teddy Swims, who lack the same level of cultural impact, were nominated in her place.

Surprises: The Unexpected Nominees

Andre 3000's flute-heavy album

One of the biggest surprises was the inclusion of Andre 3000 in the Album of the Year category. The former OutKast member, who has been mostly absent from the public eye in recent years, released New Blue Sun - an 87-minute album focused almost entirely on the flute. While this choice surprised many, it also made a statement about Andre's versatility and refusal to be boxed in by genre. With only a handful of male nominees in this category, his presence alongside heavyweights like Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift felt unexpected, yet entirely fitting for an artist of his stature.

Jacob Collier's continued recognition

Another surprise came in the form of Jacob Collier, the British singer and producer who snagged a nomination for Djesse Vol. 4. While Collier is a known figure in the music world, his nomination felt somewhat unexpected, given the album's niche appeal. However, his close ties with the late legendary producer Quincy Jones may have played a role in his continued success at the Grammys.

Sabrina Carpenter's breakthrough year

Sabrina Carpenter, who was controversially snubbed last year for Best New Artist, made a major comeback this year, securing multiple nominations across the "Big Four" categories. With her No. 1 album Short n' Sweet and several hit songs, the singer has proved herself as a force in the music industry.

Missteps: The Grammy Nominations That Didn't Quite Land

Taylor Swift's Fortnight in Record of the Year

While Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department is a deserving contender for Album of the Year, her track Fortnight should not have been nominated for Record of the Year. While it was a chart-topping hit, its impact on the overall pop landscape felt muted compared to other contenders in the category. In a year full of standout tracks, Fortnight lacked the resonance to justify its inclusion in this prestigious category. Instead, tracks from artists like Shaboozey or Tinashe could have been more fitting choices.

Ariana Grande's exclusion from major categories

Ariana Grande, despite releasing her well-received album Eternal Sunshine, was shockingly excluded from major categories like Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Eternal Sunshine didn't make the cut for the most prestigious categories. What's more surprising is that We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), a soaring anthem from the album, was not nominated for either Song of the Year or Record of the Year.