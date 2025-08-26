Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Says Their Son Yash Will Have A Better Debut Than <i>Saiyaara</i>

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, who has been dominating headlines for her unfiltered comments on their rumoured divorce, recently said that their son Yashvardhan will have a better debut than Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita was told about a fan's comment, "Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha (Yashvardhan is so handsome, he should have starred in Saiyaara)." To this, Sunita said, "I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash (Yash is doing a better film than that)."

Sunita also revealed she hasn't watched Saiyaara yet, while Yash has already watched it twice.

She revealed, "Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. But abhi 14 tareek ko shayad aa raha hai naa Netflix pe (laughs). But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye (I haven't seen it yet. Yash has seen it twice. I will watch it, I want to see it. But right now it is probably coming on Netflix on 14th (laughs). But good good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want all to earn a good name)".

For the unversed, Yashvardhan Ahuja will make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of filmmaker Sai Rajesh's Telugu hit Baby (2023).

Sunita Ahuja On Yash-Rasha Chemistry

A few months ago, Rasha and Yashvardhan recreated Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, one of the iconic hits of their parents.

During her chat, when Sunita was asked about her bond with Rasha, she clarified, "Yash has a bond with her. I have not met her still, like 'met her' met her. But Raveena had asked me to watch the trial of Rasha's film (Azaad), but I was in Jaipur at Khatu Shyam Temple and I couldn't come. However, I saw the film in theatre and I liked it. She is a sweet girl. She reminded me of Raveena's younger days."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.