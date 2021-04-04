Govinda Tests COVID-Positive, 'Nothing To Worry About,' Says Wife Sunita

Govinda and wife Sunita in an Instagram (courtesy govinda_herono1)

Actor Govinda has contracted the coronavirus, his wife Sunita Ahuja revealed in a statement. Speaking to news agency PTI, Sunita Ahuja said Govinda tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday morning. The 57-year-old actor has been experiencing "mild symptoms" and is following all the necessary protocols - he has isolated himself and is currently under quarantine, reported PTI. "He tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild," Sunita told PTI. Sharing a health update about Govinda for concerned fans and followers, Sunita added: "There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions."

Just a day ago, Govinda shared an Instagram post about "weekend therapy" and wrote: "Let the weekend therapy begin in style! Let's set the positive weekend vibe on." In terms of work, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 movie Rangeela Raja.

On Sunday, Govinda's COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed just hours after actor Akshay Kumar tweeted he has contracted the virus as well. In the recent past, celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, among others have tested positive for COVID-19. Stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Malaika Arora, among others, have taken their COVID-19 vaccination.

On Sunday, 93,249 fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported since yesterday in India, which is the highest single-day rise since mid-September last year. Maharashtra alone is contributing sixty percent of the cases. Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump in the last two months - eight of the ten districts with the highest number of coronavirus cases are in Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)