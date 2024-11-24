Govinda Reunites With Krushna Abhishek "<i>Do Saal Baad</i>" On Kapil Sharma's Show, Calls His Nephew "<i>Gadha</i>"

The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be special, as it will be Govinda's first appearance post his leg injury when he accidentally shot himself in the feet. But that's not all. The episode will be momentous as it will mark the long-awaited reunion of the superstar with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, one of the cast members of Kapil Sharma's show. The Dulhe Raja star will appear with Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday, the promo of which has already aired. While we get a sneak peek into the camaraderie between the greatest comedy actors of the 90s, it is the family reunion that takes the cake.



The promo for the new episode, which aired at the end of the previous one, showed Govinda greeting his nephew with open arms. They later danced together and while they hugged, Krushna said, "Do saal baad mile hai, aaj nahi chodunga main." His sister Arti Singh, who was in the audience, was seen fighting back her tears at the emotional moment.

At one point when Krushna was performing, he called Kiku Sharda a "gadha." Govinda hilariously remarked that there's one more donkey amongst them and pointed at his nephew.

For the unversed, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek had a fallout leading to a strained relationship for years. It all started in 2016 after the superstar found Krushna's joke disrespectful. Matters worsened after his wife Kashmera Shah posted a tweet about individuals dancing for money which was perceived as targetted towards Govinda. His wife Sunita Ahuja went on record to say that she never appeared on the Netflix version of the Kapil Sharma Show because of the feud, and even mentioned that the chances of reconciliation between the families are zilch.

Addressing Sunita's comments, Krushna told Hindustan Times, "I love her a lot. Mami has always loved me like her kid, and also done a lot for me. She has all the right to be angry on me. I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else. Main unka mana lunga, she is my mami."

The feud seemingly ended when Kashmera visited Govinda in the hospital with her children. Govinda had also attended his niece Arti's wedding earlier this year.

