'Goodbye Dear Friend': Irrfan Khan's Co-Stars Priyanka Chopra And Lara Dutta Share Throwback Memories

Several of Irrfan Khan's co-stars paid tribute to the late actor by sharing throwback pictures of themselves with him. Mr Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 53. Among the throwbacks was one from Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Irrfan Khan in the 2011 thriller 7 Khoon Maaf, from which she shared a still. "The world will always remember your legacy Irrfan Khan . You fought like a warrior.. Rest in peace my friend.. My condolences to the family," Priyanka wrote. 7 Khoon Maaf starred Priyanka as a woman who causes seven deaths and Irrfan Khan as her third husband, a drug-addicted singer.

Lara Dutta, who played Irrfan's wife in the film Billu, shared a film still and wrote a heartfelt eulogy post. "Goodbye, dear friend. It was an honour and a treasure knowing and working alongside you. You will be greatly missed and always remembered," read Lara's post.

Arjun Kapoor shared a memory from his "first day on set" while working on his third film Gunday - it happened to be the day that Irrfan Khan shot a scene with him. "My 3rd film, my first day on set and I had the pleasure of standing in frame with you Sir. It felt surreal then and it feels gut-wrenching now to know that's all the time we had together. Thank you for all the amazing work you leave behind for us. Hope the pain is lesser wherever you are Sir," read Arjun's post.

Shraddha Kapoor, who worked with Mr Khan in the 2014 film Haider, shared a still from the film."Very sad to hear about Irrfan Sir's passing. 1 of our finest actors. A magician on the big screen; inspiring and igniting people's hearts! I was excited beyond words to get the precious opportunity to share screen space with him in Haider. Will always be his fan and cherish those moments. RIP Irrfan sir," wrote Shraddha.

Arjun Rampal had worked opposite Irrfan Khan in multiple films such as D-Day, Meridian Lines and Jai Ramji. Mourning Irrfan Khan's death, Arjun shared a throwback memory and wrote a heartfelt eulogy post. "That laugh, those words, the pauses between your lines, the effortlessness of you. The stick cricket you got me addicted to. The conversations between destinations. The very very special you, Irrfan. I can't believe they are all just memories now. Just heartbroken. My prayers are with you and all your loved ones, this is not fair, just not fair," read Arjun's post.

Not just co-stars but actors and directors who always wanted to associate with Irrfan Khan for a project also wrote heartfelt posts for the late actor. Farhan Akhtar, who "always wanted to collaborate with" Irrfan Khan, shared a picture with the late actor and mourned his death. "Always wanted to collaborate with him but unfortunately never got the opportunity.. thank you for the wonderful memories.. be they on screen or the times we got a chance to catch up. RIP Irrfan," wrote Farhan.

Irrfan Khan's film The Lunchbox and Anurag Kashyap's action-thriller Gangs of Wasseypur were screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Sharing a throwback memory with Irrfan Khan from the film festival, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote a heartfelt eulogy post for the late actor. "At Cannes 2013.. We came close to working together thrice and couldn't .. Whether he was on the set or not, we almost always ended up discussing him and his craft. One of the finest actors this country has ever seen. May he find his peace," read Anurag Kashyap's post.

Richa Chadha shared a throwback featuring Irrfan Khan from 2013 when both the actors won the Filmfare Critics' Awards for their respective performances. Richa won the award for her performance in Gangs Of Wasseypur while Irrfan Khan won for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar. "The Khan! This is the only picture I have with you ... 2013, backstage, after winning our respective Filmfare (critics) awards, we were ushered away to take 'winner' photos... you won for Paan Singh Tomar... a performance so real, it was unbelievable," read an excerpt from Richa's eulogy post for the late actor.

Angrezi Medium remains Irrfan Khan's last film. Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in March 2018 after which he flew to London for treatment. He returned to India in September last year. Irrfan Khan was admitted to hospital with a colon infection, his spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. He died on Wednesday.

The Piku actor is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and two sons.